The Politician season 3 is a number of years away from happening

The Politician season 3 is on its way - but we'll be waiting a while.

The Politician first premiered in 2019, starring Ben Platt as rich kid Payton who has always known he's going to be president of the United States.

After proving a huge hit a second series of the dark comedy-drama was released in June.

But the release date of The Politician season 3 isn't coming any time soon.

Creator Ryan Murphy told Collider: "I think for me, for that show, I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it, would probably like to do three seasons total.

"And I think where season two ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race. That would obviously be a presidential race, right?"

He added: "That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is. I’m going to wait. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit. But that’s always been my plan."

For now, all episodes of season 1 and 2 of The Politician are available to watch via Netflix UK here.

Alongside Ben, The Politician cast features Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Bob Balaban as Keaton Hobart, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton, Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart, Judith Light as Dede Standish and Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold.