An After Life Christmas special could be coming to Netflix this year

Ricky Gervais is reportedly in talks to pen an After Life Christmas special.

Season 2 of the hit series arrived on the streaming service in April with a third season announced in May.

Now it's been reported that before the next instalment drops we may get a Christmas special at the end of the year.

The Sun reports that Netflix is hoping to get Ricky, who writes and stars in the series, to create a one-off festive special.

“There is such a huge appetite for After Life and it’s got a massive fan base," a source said. "The third series won’t air until 2021 so there is a meeting in the diary to see if Ricky could create the Christmas special.

“It would just be a stand-alone episode, p­ossibly one hour if Ricky thinks it would work."

After Life follows journalist Tony (played by Ricky) who is trying to cope with the death of his wife as a result of breast cancer.

The black comedy has proved a huge hit since its first series with the second season - comprised of six episodes - released on April 24.

Just a week after season 2 dropped, Ricky shared on Twitter: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

You can watch After Life on Netflix here.

Season 3 of After Life will be part of a new overall deal between Netflix and Ricky worth a reported £5 million.

Alongside After Life, he's set to pen new scripted shows as well as appear in stand up specials.