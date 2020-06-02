An After Life Christmas special could be coming to Netflix this year

Ricky Gervais is reportedly in talks to pen an After Life Christmas special.
Season 2 of the hit series arrived on the streaming service in April with a third season announced in May.
Now it's been reported that before the next instalment drops we may get a Christmas special at the end of the year.
The Sun reports that Netflix is hoping to get Ricky, who writes and stars in the series, to create a one-off festive special.
“There is such a huge appetite for After Life and it’s got a massive fan base," a source said. "The third series won’t air until 2021 so there is a meeting in the diary to see if Ricky could create the Christmas special.
“It would just be a stand-alone episode, possibly one hour if Ricky thinks it would work."
After Life follows journalist Tony (played by Ricky) who is trying to cope with the death of his wife as a result of breast cancer.
The black comedy has proved a huge hit since its first series with the second season - comprised of six episodes - released on April 24.
Just a week after season 2 dropped, Ricky shared on Twitter: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."
Season 3 of After Life will be part of a new overall deal between Netflix and Ricky worth a reported £5 million.
Alongside After Life, he's set to pen new scripted shows as well as appear in stand up specials.