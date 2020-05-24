Snowpiercer UK release date and cast as new series comes to Netflix

Snowpiercer is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The new TV series is based on the 2013 film of the same name, directed by Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

Airing on TNT in the United States, the series comes to the UK this month (May).

Snowpiercer UK Netflix release date and time

Snowpiercer will be released on Netflix UK from Monday, May 25 2020 at 8AM UK time with two episodes immediately available.

New episodes will be added each Monday from June 1. The full first season has 10 episodes.

Meanwhile, a second season has already been confirmed to go into production.

Snowpiercer 2020 cast and spoilers

The first series is led by Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton.

They're joined by Mickey Sumner as Bess Till, Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell, Iddo Goldberg as Bennett, Susan Park as Jinju, Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead, Sam Otto as John "Oz" Osweiller, Sheila Vand as Zarah, Mike O'Malley as Roche, Annalise Basso as L.J. Folger, Jaylin Fletcher as Miles, Sasha Frolova as Pixi Aariak, Benjamin Haigh as Fergus McConnell, Roberto Urbina as Avi, Lena Hall as Sayori, Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra and Steven Ogg as Pike.

Also appearing are Timothy V. Murphy as Commander Grey, Happy Anderson as Dr. Henry Klimpt, Jonathan Lloyd Walker as Big John Aleks Paunovic as Bojan Boscovic, Shaun Toub as Terence, Kerry O'Malley as Lilah Folger, Aaron Glenane as The Last Australian, Fiona Vroom as Miss Gillies and Chelsea Harris as Sykes.

As for what we can expect in from the show, here's the official synopsis: "Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe.

"Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation."

