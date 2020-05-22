Space Force is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

From co-creators Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher.

John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

Space Force UK Netflix release date

Space Force will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, May 29 2020 at 8AM UK time.

All 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the official trailer below...

Space Force 2020 cast and spoilers

Space Force stars Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird and Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali.

Joining them are Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chen Kaifang, Alex Sparrow as Yuri "Bobby" Telatovich, Don Lake as Brad Gregory, Noah Emmerich as General Kick Grabaston, the late Fred Willard as Fred Naird, Jessica St. Clair as Kelly King, Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird, Roy Wood Jr. as Liaison Bert Mellows, Jane Lynch as Chief of Naval Operations and Chris Gethard as Eddie.

Also appearing will be Diedrich Bader, Dan Bakkedahl and Patrick Warburton.

As for what we can expect from the series, here's the official synopsis: "A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

"Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

Picture credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix