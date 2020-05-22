The Order season 2 UK release date date as new series comes to Netflix

The Order season 2 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

At Belgrave University, college freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society where he's thrust into a dangerous game of life or death.

As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts

The Order season 2 UK Netflix release date

The Order season 2 will be released on Netflix UK on Thursday, June 18 2020. The series will be available to watch from 8AM UK time.

All 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

The first season of ten episodes is currently available to watch now.

The Order cast and spoilers

Exactly who will and won't be appearing in Season 2 has yet to be confirmed. The first season featured Jake Manley as Jack Morton, Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake, Sam Trammell as Eric Clarke, Matt Frewer as Pete "Pops" Morton and Max Martini as Edward Coventry.

They were joined by Katharine Isabelle as Vera Stone, Adam DiMarco as Randall Carpio, Thomas Elms as Hamish Duke, Devery Jacobs as Lilith Bathory, Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres, Aaron Hale as Brandon, and Jedidiah Goodacre as Kyle.

As for what we can expect in series 2, here's the official synopsis: "In season two, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution.

"But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?."