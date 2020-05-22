Queer Eye season 5 Netflix UK release date and trailer revealed

The fifth season of Queer Eye is coming to Netflix UK - but when is the release date?

The series sees the Fab Five - consisting of food and wine expert Antoni, fashion expert Tan, culture expert Karamo, design expert Bobby, and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness - making over people's lives.

Advertisements

The show debuted on Netflix in 2018 and immediately proved a massive hit with four full seasons and a one-off special to date.

Now Series 5 is on its way...

Queer Eye series 5 release date

Queer Eye season 5 will premiere on Netflix worldwide on Friday, June 5.

For season 5, the Fab Five are heading to Philadelphia.

A teaser from Netflix reads: "Get your tissues ready, hennies! Queer Eye is back for Season 5, and the Fab 5 are heading to the City of Brotherly Love to transform 10 new heroes."

You can watch the trailer below...

As always, the Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!

For now, you can binge watch the past four seasons of Queer Eye on Netflix UK here.

Get Netflix to watch The Good Place

If you don't already have a Netflix account, you can register for one here.

The streaming service includes a number of original shows and movies including The Good Place, Black Mirror, 13 Reasons Why, The Crown, Too Hot Too Handle and After Life.

Advertisements

Plus, you can binge watch on past TV shows including the likes of Friends.

You can get a one-month free trial after which the cost of Netflix UK plans at the time of writing ranges from £5.99 a month to £11.99. There is no contract and you can cancel at any time.