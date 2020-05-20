The Politician: First look at season 2 of hit Netflix series

(L to R) JULIA SCHLAEPFER as ALICE CHARLES, BEN PLATT as PAYTON HOBART, LAURA DREYFUSS as MCAFEE WESTBROOK, THEO GERMAINE as JAMES SULLIVAN, and RAHNE JONES as SKYE LEIGHTON Copyright: Netflix/Nicole Rivelli/Giovanni Rufino

Here's a first look at season 2 of The Politician on Netflix.

The hit series returns on Friday, June 19 2020 at 8AM on Netflix UK.

Seven brand new episodes will be able to binge immediately from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Season 2 stars Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine and Rahne Jones.

Joining them are David Corenswet, Ryan Haddad, Sam Jaeger, Teddy Sears, Joe Morton, Benjamin Barrett, Jackie Hoffman, Trey Eason and Trevor Mahlon Eason.

A synopsis from Netflix for the second series reveals: "Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race.

"As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.

"Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish.

"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.