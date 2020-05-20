The Politician season 2 release date and cast as Netflix favourite returns

The Politician season 2 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The Politician first premiered in 2019, starring Ben Platt as rich kid Payton who has always known he's going to be president of the United States.

After proving a huge hit a second series of the dark comedy-drama was quickly confirmed and it'll be released on Netflix in the UK this summer.

The Politician season 2 UK Netflix release date

The Politician season 2 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, June 19 2020 at 8AM BST.

All episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

All eight episodes of Season 1 are currently available to binge right now.

The Politician 2020 cast and spoilers

The season 2 cast features Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Bob Balaban as Keaton Hobart, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton and Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart.

Meanwhile Judith Light and Bette Midler will become season regulars for series 2 in their roles of Dede Standish and Hadassah Gold respectively.

As for what we can expect in series 2, here's the official synopsis: "Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race.

"As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.

"Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish.

"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters"