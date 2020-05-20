The Sinner season 3 UK release date date as new series comes to Netflix

The Sinner season 3 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The TV series, which first premiered in 2017, is based on the novel of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr.

Airing on the USA Network in the United States, the new series comes to the UK soon.

The Sinner season 3 UK Netflix release date

The Sinner season 3 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, June 19 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All eight episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

You can also buy the series to download right now via iTunes here.

The Sinner 2020 cast and spoilers

The season 3 cast features Bill Pullman as Harry Ambrose, Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns, Chris Messina as Nick Haas and Jessica Hecht as Sonya Barzel, Parisa Fitz-Henley as Leela Burns and Eddie Martinez as Vic Soto.

They're joined by Layla Felder as Emma Hughes, Leslie Fray as Melanie and Luke David Blumm as Eli.

As for what we can expect in series 3, here's the official synopsis: "The Sinner's third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York.

"Ambrose discovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career."