White Lines is the mystery thriller coming to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

A synopsis of the series - which comes from Money Heist creator Álex Pina - reveals: "When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened.

"Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge."

White Lines is available to stream in full on Netflix in the UK from Friday, May 15 at 8AM.

The first season has 10 episodes.

White Lines cast

The cast of White Lines on Netflix is led by Laura Haddock as Zoe Walker and Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Walker.

Marta Milans, Juan Diego Bottoas, Pedro Casablanc and Belen Lopez play the Calafat family roles of Kika, Oriol, Andreu and Conchita respectively.

Further casting includes Nuno Lopes as Boxer, Daniel Mays as Marcus, Laurence Fox as David, Angela Griffin as Anna and Francis Magee as Mr Walker.

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...