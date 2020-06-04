13 Reasons Why season 4 release date and time, cast and trailer revealed

13 Reasons Why's season 4 release date and first spoilers have been revealed.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first three seasons of 13 Reasons Why.

Advertisements

13 Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher’s young-adult book of the same name. The first season focused on Hannah, played by Katherine Langford, who took her own life and left behind a series of 13 cassette tapes for friend Clay (Dylan Minnette).

Season 2 picked up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and followed the court trial surrounding her passing while Season 3 followed the shock death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) at the hands of Alex Standal (Miles Heizer).

13 Reasons Why season 4 release date and time

13 Reasons Why season 4 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Friday June 5, 2020 at 8AM UK time.

There will be 13 episodes and all will be available to stream immediately.

The fourth series of 13 Reasons Why will be the last, Netflix previously confirmed.

Advertisements

A synopsis of Series 4 teases: "In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation.

"But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

As for the cast, Season 4 will feature Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, and Devin Druid as Tyler Down and Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen. Justin Prentice will also appear again as Bryce Walker.

They will be joined by Gary Sinise as Dr. Robert Ellman and JanLuis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Advertisements

You can stream the first three series of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix here.

Meanwhile, new resources have been added to 13ReasonsWhy.info including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series - a set of videos where cast address issues in the series should you need help or support.