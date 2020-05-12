The Big Flower Fight release date, cast, hosts and judges from new Netflix series

The Big Flower Fight is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know about the new series.

Hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, The Big Flower Fight challenges ten pairs of passionate amateur gardeners to create spectacular, large-scale flower installations for a chance to design their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, together wit a weekly guest judge.

The Big Flower Fight release date

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix here in the UK from Monday, May 18.

The series is made up of eight episodes which will be available to stream in full immediately on release.

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...

The Big Flower Fight cast

Yan and Henck from Denmark and the Netherlands. Yan was a fine artist before teaching himself about flowers in his 20s. Henck is a freelance florist and found his love for flowers at a young age before going on to create the bouquets for family weddings.

Ralph and Jim from Eastbourne. Ralph is a groundsman at a private school in Eastbourne and has a City & Guilds qualification in horticulture at Level 3. His son Jim is currently at the university of Brighton studying 3D design and craft and has a part time job at a leisure centre.

Sarah and Jordan from Maryland. Sarah owns her own wedding florist business, Intrigue Designs. Jordan has been working with Sarah for 3 years and has become her ‘right-hand woman’.

Andi and Helen from Somerset. Andi is currently a head gardener for Yeo Valley and has been a horticultural lecturer for many years,. Helen, has worked as a gardener, botanist, and has managed numerous nurseries.

Andrew and Ryan, from London. Originally from Vancouver, Fashion & Culture curator Ryan moved to London in 2010. Andrew, a photographic artist from Lancashire, creates work influenced by the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature.

Monet and Stephanie. Monet completed her Level 4 in floristry at college. Stephanie has completed the same course as Monet. They met four years ago and now have their own businesses, ‘ Monet’s Floristry’ and ‘Steph Lovell Flowers’.

Nick and Taylor, from New York City. Taylor majored in Visual Arts at Columbia University and now runs her own interior plant styling business. Nick was a college baseball player and after graduating, taught himself to become a plant coach and apartment farmer.

Raymond and Chanelle, from London. Chanelle is a fashion designer and owns her own label, INOIR. Raymond has owned Sunflowers Florist in south east London for 13 years. They met in Raymond’s shop and share a love of flowers but also music.

Declan and Eoghan, from Dublin. Declan and Eoghan both have degrees in landscape architecture and met at the University College Dublin eight years ago. Eoghan trained in landscape management at UNESCO world heritage site, ‘La Alhambra’, in Granada Spain while Declan also has a diploma in project management.

Rachel and Delilah, from Brooklyn. Originally from Minnesota, former contemporary dancer Rachel is an artist who loves to paint flowers and nature. Delilah has a degree in business from the University of Central Florida and worked as a freelance floral designer before joining the team at renowned Brooklyn florist and plant shop, Rosehip Social.

The Big Flower Fight episodes

The Big Flower Fight is made up of eight episodes, here's a rundown:

EPISODE 1 - ENORMOUS INSECTS

A competition like no other where the end result is a ginormous garden sculpture festooned with flowers and foliage. The first challenge for the ten teams is to build giant insects including butterflies, bees and beetles, planted with pollen-packed flowers designed to attract insects. Guest judge: Humaira Ikram

EPISODE 2 - FABULOUS FLORAL FASHION

It’s Floral Fashion Week! The nine teams run up stunning couture creations made with thousands of colourful cut flowers. Petals resembling silk, ivy adorned capes and towering hats of pampas grass go into some of the most unique, wearable gardens you’ve ever seen. But whose floral fashion fantasy will be wilting by judgement time? Guest judge: Simon Lycett

EPISODE 3 – HUGE HAIRY BEASTS

It’s a mammoth task for the Flower Fighters when they bring ten foot high huge hairy animals to life using thousands of grasses. The eight teams need to mimic everything from the shaggy coat of an orangutan to the fluffy fur of a koala bear. To bring their creations to life, the teams must give the animals facial features using materials from the salvage yard. But as the competition heats up, a flower fight breaks out over some mirrors. Guest judge: James Alexander-Sinclair

EPISODE 4 – GIANT EDIBLE THRONES

The seven remaining teams raid the Big Flower Fight vegetable patch for a seat at The Harvest King’s banquet. Their challenge is to build huge thrones out of fruit, vegetables and edible flowers that are good enough to eat. But will they be able to infuse their creations with a story that makes the judges' mouths water? Guest judge: James Wong

EPISODE 5 - MAGNIFICENT MOBILES

For the quarter final qualifier, the six teams float magnificent mobiles into the air. These giant creations, made from thousands of dried flowers, are suspended to create a sky high visual feast of fireworks, storm clouds and flying pigs in space. Guest judge: Melissa Richardson

EPISODE 6 – SEA CREATURES

A pregnant seahorse, a maternal turtle and a giant octopus are some of the designs that come to life when a mountain of plastic beach waste is engineered into five stupendous sea creatures. The quarter finalists have to plant up their watery friends with thousands of coastal-dwelling flowers and plants. But which of these delicate creatures will come crashing down along with the dream of being in the semi-final?

EPISODE 7 - GREEN GIANTS

Green giants rise up from the ground in the decider for a place in The Big Flower Fight final. The four remaining teams are given a patch of muddy ground to turn into a fantastical fantasy creature using evergreen plants, in the first challenge to be entirely constructed outside the dome. But who will battle it out against the elements for a place in the final? Guest judge: Sophie Walker

EPISODE 8 - FAIRYTALE FINALE

The Big Flower Fight reaches its grand finale and the three remaining teams face the biggest challenge of all - to build a super-sized fairy story scene complete with realistic characters out of all the remaining plants in the nursery. They’re joined by former flower fighters who return to cheer on the finalists before one team is announced as the series champions. Guest judge: James Alexander-Sinclair.

