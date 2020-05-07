After Life Season 3 confirmed by Ricky Gervais and Netflix

Netflix has confirmed a third season of After Life with Ricky Gervais.

Less than a month after season 2 dropped on the streaming service, a third outing has been officially announced.

Netflix revealed on its social media pages: "NEWS: After Life will return for season 3."

Ricky then tweeted: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

He added in a live video chat: "Thank you, you played a blinder. You watched it, more of you, and faster, than you watched season 1. And that's only after one week. And they are the best company in the world, Netflix… They're f**king amazing..

"It's hard to say yes because it's a lot of work and you don't want it to diminish."

After Life follows journalist Tony (played by Ricky) who is trying to cope with the death of his wife as a result of breast cancer.

The black comedy has proved a huge hit since its first series with the second season - comprised of six episodes - released on April 24.

You can watch After Life on Netflix here.

Season 3 of After Life will be part of a new overall deal between Netflix and Ricky.

He'll also be working on new scripted shows for the streaming giant as well as stand up specials.