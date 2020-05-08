Too Hot To Handle reunion episode release date and time confirmed

Too Hot To Handle reunion episode is on its way TODAY - when and what time is it on Netflix?

Hit Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle launched on the streaming service in April and became an instant success.

Now a follow up episode is in the works to see where the cast are at now in their relationships.

The special episode, entitled Extra Hot: The Reunion, will feature show narrator Desiree Burch interviewing the cast - remotely, of course, due to the current lockdown.

The Too Hot To Handle reunion episode release date and time has been confirmed for 8AM UK time on Friday, May 8, 2020.

A teaser reads: "Catch up with this season's singles for a virtual reunion featuring fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games."

Too Hot To Handle follows a group of singletons living in a luxury resort as they try to discover emotional connections with one another.

To that end, kissing, touching and sex are all banned with money deducted from a starting prize fund of $100,000 (£80,000) for rule breaks. Those that fail to make genuine connections face elimination from the series.

Those left at the end split the prize money that's left equally between them.

Too Hot To Handle is streaming now on Netflix.

A second series has yet to be confirmed.