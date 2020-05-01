A Too Hot To Handle reunion episode is in the works, it's been revealed.

The hit Netflix reality series launched on the streaming service in April and became an instant success.

Now a follow up episode is in the works to see where the cast are at now in their relationships.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The cast have been approached and everyone is really excited about letting fans know how they’re getting on.

“Netflix always hoped it would be a success with its unique take on a dating show, but lockdown across the world means the ratings have been really impressive.

“Doing a follow-up special was a no-brainer.”

Too Hot To Handle follows a group of singletons living in a luxury resort as they try to discover emotional connections with one another.

To that end, kissing, touching and sex are all banned with money deducted from a starting prize fund of $100,000 (£80,000) for rule breaks. Those that fail to make genuine connections face elimination from the series.

Those left at the end split the prize money that's left equally between them.

Too Hot To Handle is streaming now on Netflix.

A second series has yet to be confirmed.