Netflix's Love Is Blind confirmed for two more seasons

Netflix has announced it has commissioned a further two series of Love Is Blind.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, the reality series premiered on the streaming service in February, airing over three weeks.

From the makers of Married at First Sight, which airs on Channel 4 in the UK, Love Is Blind begins with a round of blind dates between singletons who communicate via pods, never seeing one another.

They were then able to propose, still not having seen their partner in person, before moving in and organising a wedding where they ultimately decided whether or not to stay together.

After becoming an instant hit, Netflix has ordered two more series of Love Is Blind alongside two further series of the American version of The Circle.

Netflix VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials Brandon Riegg said: "It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes.

“We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Casting is currently underway for Season 2 in the US in Chicago - you can apply online here.

Love Is Blind UK version?

While the current series are based in the States, there has been talk of a UK version

Showrunner Chris Coelen previously revealed he'd love to bring the series to the British Isles.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: “Absolutely! 100 percent yet. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."

For now you can catch up on Season 1 of Love Is Blind on Netflix here.