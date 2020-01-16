Taylor Swift has confirmed the Netflix release date for her documentary Miss Americana.

Taylor's documentary will be available to watch online from Netflix UK on Friday, January 31.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on her social media pages.

Sharing a poster, above, she told her followers: "Miss Americana 🎬 January 31 on @netflixfilm"

The film has been directed by Emmy winning director Lana Wilson and produced by Caitrin Rogers and Morgan Neville who previously won an Oscar for their 2013 musical documentary 20 Feet from Stardom.

A synopsis reveals: "A raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

Before its release on Netflix, the film will hold its official premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on 23 January.

The film's release follows Taylor releasing her brand new album Lover which topped the UK charts last year.

Describing the record at the time, Taylor said: "This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud."