You season 3 confirmed: Netflix series will return in 2021

Hit Netflix series You will return for a third season in 2021, it's been confirmed.

Fresh from the second season premiere in December, Netflix has confirmed that ten brand new episodes will be made available next year.

Netflix revealed the news with an eerie video on social media, with the clip teasing simply: "You S3. New Year. New You"

First debuting in 2018, You is a psychological thriller created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble who return as executive producers for season 3.

Meanwhile, Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are both confirmed to reprise their roles as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn respectively. Further casting is to be confirmed.

In the recent second series, Joe (Penn) moved from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and started over with a new identity.

Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expected was to meet an incredible new woman but he fell in love all over again — with a woman named Love (Victoria).

After a series of twists and turns, the second season concluded with Joe and a pregnant Love moving into a new home together - where he showed an interest in their new neighbour.

Alongside Penn and Victoria, the cast of season 2 featured Ambyr Childers as Candace, Jenna Ortega as Ellie, James Scully as Forty Quinn, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves, and Robin Lord Taylor as Will.

You can watch the full two seasons of You online via Netflix UK here.