Netflix Announces Gripping New Drama Starring Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire is heading back to Netflix in a dark new drama, and we’ve got a feeling this one could be a gripping watch for fans of a good mystery.

The Happy Valley star will lead the cast of Witch Hunt, a new thriller written by Abi Morgan, the writer behind The Split, with the pair reuniting more than 25 years after they last worked together.

Lancashire will play August Howell, a woman who returns to her Cambridge community after spending 30 years in prison for the deaths of her three young daughters, but her return is far from welcome, especially when a new mystery begins to unfold and fears of a modern-day witch hunt start to spread.

As the police search for answers, they turn to August’s only surviving daughter, Professor Wren Howell, an investigative psychologist who must face her own troubled past while trying to uncover the truth behind the new crimes.

Speaking about her new role, Lancashire said: “It’s a brilliantly imagined and utterly compelling story, with a deeply complex character at its heart. There’s so much to explore in August, and I can’t wait to begin.”

Abi Morgan added: “I last worked with Sarah Lancashire over 25 years ago, I have been chasing the perfect role for her ever since. This is it. I can’t think of anyone better to embody the terrifying tenderness of ’the Witch of Cambridge.’

“It’s gothic horror meets dark thriller laced with modern day witchcraft, raising the question can August ever be forgiven for her crime?”

A release date will be announced in due course.