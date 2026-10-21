Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Returns With Emotional Farewell To Ted

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns to BBC Two with an emotional farewell to one of the show’s most beloved stars.

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are back for their ninth series, with the opening episode taking them to the River Ribble in Lancashire for one final fishing adventure with their much-loved canine companion, Ted.

Sadly, Ted died shortly after filming the episode, meaning this will be the last time viewers see him enjoying the countryside alongside Bob and Paul.

Ted. Credit: Owl Power

Speaking about the new series, Bob said: “It’s a highlight to have our last dance with Ted.”

Paul added: “That’s one of my favourite shows when we visit The Ribble. And, we actually catch quite a lot of fish as well – maybe Ted brought us luck.”

The pair also shared some of their favourite memories of Ted, who became such a familiar part of the programme.

Bob described him as “the perfect companion”, while Paul recalled how Ted would often wander off and do exactly as he pleased, paying little attention to what his two fishing friends were doing.

Despite his independent nature, Ted clearly held a special place in their hearts.

Paul and Bob with Ted. Credit: Owl Power

Reflecting on his passing, Bob said: “But we’ll miss Ted, and we will continue in his honour, as it were, continue to fish.”

He added: “It is very sad, but it is lovely that we’ve got an episode left where people can reflect on his presence and his attitude.”

Beyond this touching opening episode, the new series will see Bob and Paul continue their adventures around Britain’s rivers, including a trip to Northern Ireland and a visit to Bob’s home river, the River Tees.

Actor Reece Shearsmith will also make a guest appearance, joining the pair for some fishing and ghostly stories.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns on Sunday 25 October at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.