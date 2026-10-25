Miranda Could Be Making A Comeback 11 Years After Its Final Episode

One of the BBC’s most-loved sitcoms could be making a comeback more than a decade after its final episode.

BBC bosses are exploring the possibility of bringing back Miranda, the hit sitcom created by and starring Miranda Hart.

Miranda originally aired between 2009 and 2015, following Hart as a socially awkward joke shop owner who regularly found herself in embarrassing situations.

Miranda Hart on The Celebrity Traitors. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

The comedy also starred Tom Ellis as Gary and Sarah Hadland as Stevie, alongside Patricia Hodge as Miranda’s mother Penny and Sally Phillips as Tilly.

After three series, the show ended with two specials with the last episode titled The Final Curtain airing on 1 January 2015 to 10 million viewers.

The Sun newspaper reports that discussions have taken place about a potential fourth series or a one-off special, although no official plans have been announced.

The renewed interest follows Miranda’s appearance on The Celebrity Traitors, where she quickly became a favourite with viewers.

Miranda has previously said she wouldn’t rule out making more episodes, revealing in 2021 that she’d thought about where the characters might be years later.

She told the Gaby Roslin Podcast: “It’s a bit like you would a friend that you haven’t seen for a while, ‘Oh, what would they be up to…

“And so I’ve definitely had some thoughts of where they might be and what would happen with them all.”

The cast reunited in 2020 for a one-off celebration, Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, hosted in front of an audience at the London Palladium.

The BBC has declined to comment on the reports, so any return remains unconfirmed for now.