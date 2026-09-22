Meet The Cast Of The Celebrity Traitors Series Two

We’ve finally got our first look at the famous faces heading into the Scottish Highlands, with the official cast portraits revealed ahead of a new game of secrets and suspicion.
Claudia Winkleman is welcoming 21 celebrities into The Celebrity Traitors castle for Series 2, and there are some huge names preparing to find out whether they’ll become Faithfuls or Traitors.
With Claudia overseeing everything once again, we’ll soon find out which of these celebrities can keep a secret and who starts raising suspicions almost immediately.
Amol Rajan
Journalist and Broadcaster
Bella Ramsey
Actor
Professor Hannah Fry
Broadcaster and Mathematician
James Acaster
Comedian and Podcaster
James Blunt
Singer/Songwriter
Jerry Hall
Model and Actress
Joanne McNally
Comedian
Joe Lycett
Comedian
Julie Hesmondhalgh
Actor
King Kenny
Content Creator
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Little Mix star
Maya Jama
TV presenter
Michael Sheen
Actor
Miranda Hart
Actor and Author
Myha’la
Actor
Richard E. Grant
Actor and Author
Rob Beckett
Comedian
Romesh Ranganathan
Comedian
Ross Kemp
Actor and Presenter
Sebastian Croft
Musician and Actor
Sharon Rooney
Actor
The Celebrity Traitors returns on Thursday 1 October at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.