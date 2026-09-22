Meet The Cast Of The Celebrity Traitors Series Two

We’ve finally got our first look at the famous faces heading into the Scottish Highlands, with the official cast portraits revealed ahead of a new game of secrets and suspicion.

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming 21 celebrities into The Celebrity Traitors castle for Series 2, and there are some huge names preparing to find out whether they’ll become Faithfuls or Traitors.

With Claudia overseeing everything once again, we’ll soon find out which of these celebrities can keep a secret and who starts raising suspicions almost immediately.

Amol Rajan

Journalist and Broadcaster

. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Bella Ramsey

Actor

Bella Ramsay. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Professor Hannah Fry

Broadcaster and Mathematician

Professor Hannah Fry. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

James Acaster

Comedian and Podcaster

James Acaster. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

James Blunt

Singer/Songwriter

James Blunt. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Jerry Hall

Model and Actress

Jerry Hall. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Joanne McNally

Comedian

Joanne McNally. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Joe Lycett

Comedian

Joe Lycett. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Julie Hesmondhalgh

Actor

Julie Hesmondhalgh. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

King Kenny

Content Creator

King Kenny. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix star

Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Maya Jama

TV presenter

Maya Jama. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Michael Sheen

Actor

Michael Sheen. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Miranda Hart

Actor and Author

Miranda Hart. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Myha’la

Actor

Myha’la. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Richard E. Grant

Actor and Author

Richard E Grant. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Rob Beckett

Comedian

Rob Beckett. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Romesh Ranganathan

Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Ross Kemp

Actor and Presenter

Ross Kemp. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Sebastian Croft

Musician and Actor

Sebastian Croft. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

Sharon Rooney

Actor

Sharon Rooney. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/BBC Creative

The Celebrity Traitors returns on Thursday 1 October at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.