Meet Dear Alice, the stars of BBC’s Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience

A new British boyband, Dear Alice, has been revealed as the stars of Made In Korea: The K-Pop Experience, a fresh TV show set to launch on BBC One and iPlayer this summer.

The five members of the band, Blaise, Dexter, James, Olly, and Reese, are all set to embark on a unique journey as they undergo K-pop training in South Korea.

The show will be presented by BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, who is thrilled to be part of the project.

Vick shared said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the show. It’s a fresh way to bring along a brand-new boyband, and I’m excited to see their journey.”

Made In Korea: The K-Pop Experience will start on BBC One and iPlayer from Saturday, 17 August at 5:15PM.

Dear Alice: James, Blaise, Reese, Dexter, Olly,Moon & Back. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Here’s a closer look at the members of Dear Alice:

Blaise Noon: At 19, Blaise is the youngest of the group. Hailing from London and a former BRIT school student, he has experience in acting, singing, and dancing.

Dexter Greenwood: Aged 22 and also from London, Dexter has completed a three-year diploma in Musical Theatre and is now stepping into the world of pop.

James Sharp: The 23-year-old from Huddersfield is known for his content creation on TikTok, where he and his brother have garnered 5.5 million followers.

Olly Quinn: At 20 years old, Olly from Sunderland grew up as a chorister and recently graduated in dance and musical theatre.

Reese Carter: Reese, 20, from Wiltshire, has previously worked as a performer on cruise ships but is now chasing his boyband dreams.

For the first time, cameras will go behind the scenes at SM Entertainment, a powerhouse in the K-pop industry.

Viewers will get to witness the band working with top choreographers, singing songs crafted by the best songwriters, and receiving guidance from revered K-pop experts.

SM Entertainment, which has been a leader in South Korea’s entertainment industry for 30 years, is known for creating and managing some of the biggest K-pop stars. The company will oversee all aspects of Dear Alice’s journey, from album production to promotion.

Filmed entirely in South Korea, the series will see the boys immersed in K-pop culture for 100 days.

They’ll follow a strict schedule of choreography, vocal lessons, life coaching, and cultural immersion, all set against the stunning backdrop of Seoul’s iconic locations.

Each week, their progress will be evaluated by Hee Jun Yoon, a K-pop expert who has been instrumental in shaping some of the genre’s biggest bands over the past 20 years.

However, success in this intense boot camp is far from guaranteed.