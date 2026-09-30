Matthew Macfadyen And Charlie Hunnam Star In BBC’s Major New Spy Thriller

We’ve got our first look at major new BBC spy thriller Legacy of Spies as filming officially comes to an end.

The eight-part series brings one of the most famous characters in British spy fiction back to television, with a huge cast stepping into John le Carré’s world.

Matthew Macfadyen will play legendary spymaster George Smiley, while Charlie Hunnam stars as experienced field operative Alec Leamas.

The newly released images give us our first glimpse of both actors in character ahead of the drama’s launch.

Charlie Hunnam as Alec Leamas. Credit: BBC/The Ink Factory/Csaba Aknay

The story begins when Leamas recruits Doris Quinz, played by Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu, for a dangerous mission involving important documents from East Germany.

Daniel Brühl plays Josef Fiedler, while Felix Kammerer appears as Hans-Dieter Mundt as events unfold against the backdrop of Cold War Berlin.

There’s an impressive supporting cast too, with Dan Stevens playing Bill Haydon and Charlotte Ritchie as Ann Smiley.

Joe Alwyn takes on Jim Prideaux, while Hugh Laurie will appear as Control and Anjana Vasan plays Connie Sachs.

The series adapts le Carré’s The Spy Who Came in from the Cold while also drawing on material from his later novel A Legacy of Spies.

Filming took place mainly in the Czech Republic, with additional scenes shot in the UK and Germany.

Legacy of Spies will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

Internationally, the series will stream on MGM+ in the United States and a number of other markets, including Germany, Spain and Italy.