Two of Britain’s best-known actors are leading the cast of a new Charles Dickens adaptation coming to our screens this Christmas.

The BBC is bringing back its festive ghost story tradition for a ninth instalment, with Mark Gatiss once again behind the chilling tale.

Martin Freeman and Jim Broadbent will star in The Bride’s Chamber, alongside Adrian Scarborough and Joe Armstrong.

India Fowler and Lewis Shepherd also join the cast of the BBC Two drama, which is adapted from one of Dickens’ darker and lesser-known stories.

Set in 1858, the story begins at a mysterious inn where a lone traveller settles down for the night.

Things soon take a strange turn when he receives a visit from an unusual man dressed in black, who arrives with a troubling story to share.

The tale centres on a rejected suitor who sets out to manipulate a young woman and marry her for her fortune.

His plans soon have unexpected consequences, creating the supernatural story at the heart of the drama.

Mark Gatiss has adapted and directed The Bride’s Chamber, following previous festive adaptations including The Room in the Tower and Woman of Stone.

Filming took place earlier this year at Ingatestone Hall in Essex.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride’s Chamber will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer over Christmas 2026, with the exact broadcast date still to be announced.