Madge's Best Insult Moments | Benidorm

Madge Harvey is the queen of savage one-liners, and Benidorm wouldn’t be the same without her sharp tongue.

Whether she’s lounging by the pool with a cigarette in hand or rolling through the Solana Resort on her mobility scooter, Madge delivers insults like a seasoned pro.

Her biting wit spares no one—friends, family, or the occasional unlucky tourist.

Remember that time she told Donald and Jacqueline that they were “only good for fertilizing the soil”? Classic Madge!

Or how about when she dubbed the poolside entertainer “a cross between a Chippendale and a chimpanzee”? Ouch.

But we all know deep down, that her insults come from a place of love… well, most of the time.

Madge’s character, brilliantly played by Sheila Reid, adds that special spice to the show, making Benidorm a battlefield of banter.

Relive Madge’s best zingers and get ready to cringe, laugh, and maybe feel a little thankful you’re not on the receiving end of her wrath!