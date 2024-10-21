Lynley, an exciting new adaptation of Elizabeth George’s best-selling crime novels, will come to BBC One.

This fresh take on the hit detective series stars Leo Suter from Vikings: Valhalla and Sofia Barclay from Ted Lasso as the mismatched but magnetic duo, DI Tommy Lynley and DS Barbara Havers.

Lynley and Havers may seem like an unlikely team—he’s an aristocratic detective with a posh background, while she’s a no-nonsense sergeant from a working-class family—but together, they become an unstoppable force in the fight for justice.

Currently filming in Ireland, the four-part series is set to deliver gripping mysteries with a contemporary edge.

Produced by Playground, the company behind hits like Wolf Hall and All Creatures Great and Small, Lynley has already sparked significant buzz as it returns to TV screens after the popularity of the early 2000s show, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

Joining Suter and Barclay is an impressive supporting cast, including Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders), Niamh Walsh (The English Game), Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane), and Joshua Sher (Vera). Mays will play DCI Brian Nies, a senior detective with a chip on his shoulder, who feels threatened by Lynley’s aristocratic intelligence.

Niamh Walsh steps into the role of Helen Clyde, an estate agent and former Oxford classmate of Lynley, whose romantic past with him resurfaces when their lives collide again. Meanwhile, Michael Workeye portrays tech specialist Tony Bekele, and Joshua Sher takes on the role of forensic expert Simon St. James.

Author Elizabeth George said: “I’m thrilled to see Thomas Lynley and Barbara Havers come to television again, especially through the participation of the BBC and Britbox and the production expertise of Playground.

“Watching my characters brought to life on television is a real celebration.”

Writer and Executive Producer Steve Thompson added: “It’s a privilege and a thrill to have the opportunity to adapt these wonderful books for television. Elizabeth George’s iconic characters are greatly loved and her gripping stories are smart and ingenious.”

The series, which features four 90-minute episodes, is expected to air in 2025.