Ludwig Is Getting A Christmas Special With Huge Guest Star

A festive trip is about to go very wrong for hit BBC comedy Ludwig.

David Mitchell is back as John “Ludwig” Taylor for a new one-off story set during the Christmas season.

The cast of Ludwig. Credit: BBC/Big Talk Studios/Olly Courtney

The big twist for us is that Sir David Suchet is joining the special, and the man many of us know as Hercule Poirot will be on the other side of the case this time.

The BBC has confirmed that Suchet will play a suspect in the episode, after a sudden blackout turns a quiet break into a locked-room crime story at a remote Christmas hotel in Yorkshire.

John, Lucy and Henry head there for what should have been a much needed rest, but a blizzard cuts the guests off from the outside world and leaves everyone stuck inside as the case unfolds.

John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor (DAVID MITCHELL). Credit: BBC/Big Talk Studios /Olly Courtney

David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin return alongside Dylan Hughes and Dipo Ola, with guest stars including Jason Flemyng, Joe Wilkinson, Cathy Tyson, Alexandra Roach, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Rebekah Staton, Claire Price, Ariella Glaser and George Rainsford.

David Mitchell said: “I have long been a huge admirer of Sir David Suchet’s work and have watched every episode of Poirot several times, so it was a dream come true for me when he agreed to appear in the Ludwig Christmas Special. He was an absolute joy to work and spend time with – funny, interesting and generous – and his performance in the programme is wonderful.”

Sir David Suchet added: “It was an absolute pleasure to work alongside David Mitchell and the wonderful ensemble cast. It made quite the refreshing change to be playing a suspect rather than the detective, and to sit comfortably in my armchair while David delivered the denouement. I had a thoroughly enjoyable time.”

Series two of Ludwig is currently rolling out on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, with a third series already planned.