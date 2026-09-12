Caroline Quentin And Jason Watkins Are Starring In A Dark New Seaside Murder Mystery

A brand-new seaside mystery is heading our way, with 5 bringing together a brilliant group of familiar TV faces for a six-part drama that promises to turn a relaxing holiday into something far more unexpected.

Last Resort is the working title for the new series, which is currently filming ahead of a 2027 launch.

Caroline Quentin is lead the cast as retired librarian Gail alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as her longtime friend Dee.

Gail sets off on a special seaside holiday with her sister Joy, played by Niamh Cusack, while Jason Watkins joins them as old friend Charlie; the trip is meant to create some precious memories, but events in the quiet village soon leave the group questioning what really happened.

When the local police quickly settle on an explanation, the friends aren’t convinced and decide to start looking for answers themselves, with Bronagh Waugh joining the story as Joy’s daughter Kate while John Hannah plays DI Simon Lund.

As their search continues, the group begins uncovering secrets from the community’s past and discovers that their picture-perfect holiday destination may have been hiding much more than they expected; Chizzy Akudolu and Cathy Belton are among the supporting cast, with Geff Francis appearing alongside Conor Mullen, while Ella Dacres joins Tadhg Murphy and several more familiar faces.

There’s no exact release date for us to mark just yet, but Last Resort is officially filming and will arrive on 5 sometime in 2027.

Caroline Quentin said: “I’m thrilled to be on screen with two of my long-time favourite actors Tessa Peake-Jones and Jason Watkins. With the added joy of Bronagh, Niamh, and the rest of this brilliant cast, it’s an unstoppable team!

“Pernel are producing some of the most exciting drama out there at the moment so this is one to watch. Matthew Thomas has created something moving, funny and terrifying. It’s quite a ride!”