Last One Laughing UK Returns With First Halloween Special

A group of familiar faces are returning to Last One Laughing UK for a special Halloween edition, and we’ve now got a trailer giving us our first proper look at what’s coming.

The Prime Video special brings back several comedians from the show’s first series for another attempt at keeping a straight face.

Jack Dee and Phil Wang will take part alongside Lou Sanders and Daisy May Cooper. Reece Shearsmith is also joining the Halloween line-up, with Harriet Dyer and Tom Allen completing the announced cast.

Watch the trailer here…

The rules remain simple: the comedians have to make each other laugh while avoiding laughing themselves.

Anyone who cracks risks being knocked out, with the show adding comedy cameos and unexpected twists along the way.

New episodes from the Halloween special begin streaming from 23 October.

Jimmy Carr will once again oversee the chaos, with Last One Laughing UK also confirming a third series of the main show planned for 2027.