Get ready to head back into Scotland’s darkest secrets as ITV has just dropped the trailer for series 2 of the hit cold-case drama Karen Pirie.

The show, adapted from Val McDermid’s novel A Darker Domain, will air from 20th July on ITV and ITVX.

Karen (Lauren Lyle) returns as a freshly promoted Detective Inspector, but her celebrations don’t last long.

Watch the trailer here…

She’s assigned a case that has haunted Scotland since 1984: the kidnapping of Catriona Grant and her two-year-old son Adam, who vanished without a trace after being snatched outside a Fife chippy.

Now, decades later, a man’s body with clear links to the crime has surfaced — and Karen must race to uncover the truth before the past claims more victims.

Her loyal team, DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray (Chris Jenks) and DS Phil Parhatka (Zach Wyatt), are back to help.

Meanwhile, the powerful Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo) is desperate for answers about his missing daughter.

The returning cast also includes Emer Kenny, Steve John Shepherd, and Rakhee Thakrar, joined by newcomers like Saskia Ashdown, Frances Tomelty and Julia Brown.

Produced by the makers of Line of Duty, Karen Pirie’s new series promises a dark, gripping mystery you won’t want to miss.