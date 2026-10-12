Karen Pirie Is Officially Returning For A Third Series

One of ITV’s most popular crime dramas is officially returning for another series, with its award-winning lead star set to tackle a brand-new mystery.

Following impressive viewing figures for its second series, the Scottish detective drama Karen Pirie has been renewed for six more episodes.

Lauren Lyle will reprise her role as the sharp-witted detective for series three.

The new series will adapt The Skeleton Road, the third novel in Val McDermid’s bestselling crime book series, with filming set to begin in 2027.

The story begins when human remains are discovered hidden in the roof of an abandoned building in Edinburgh.

Karen soon learns that the victim arrived in Scotland after fleeing conflict in the Balkans during the 1990s, before marrying someone who has since become a famous author.

As Karen investigates, she uncovers long-hidden secrets that threaten to turn the case into something much bigger.

With someone determined to settle old scores, she’ll have to work quickly to uncover the truth before another person is targeted.

Scottish writer Gillian Roger Park will take over writing duties for the third series, with Lauren Lyle also stepping into an executive producer role.

Lyle has said she’s delighted to return, teasing an even wilder story with plenty of twists.

The renewal follows a successful second series, which averaged 5.3 million viewers and was streamed 11 million times across ITVX and STV Player.

Karen Pirie will return to ITV and STV, with an exact broadcast date still to be announced.