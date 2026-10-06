James Nesbitt And Jamie-Lee O’Donnell Star In New BBC Comedy

A familiar face is joining one of the BBC’s newest comedies, with filming now officially underway in Northern Ireland.

The six-part sitcom will bring James Nesbitt together with Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell for a workplace comedy set inside a struggling tourist attraction.

Hopley Hall follows the people trying to keep a Grade A listed property running in a fictional town on the County Antrim coast.

The heating rarely works, its history is questionable and the team has an ongoing battle simply keeping the place together.

Nesbitt has now joined O’Donnell in the cast, alongside James Martin and Leela Harris.

Georgie Glen also stars, with Tommy Belshaw and Jeany Spark completing the announced line-up.

The comedy will follow the hall’s unusual mix of staff and volunteers, including a newly appointed community engagement officer who isn’t exactly comfortable dealing with people.

There’s also an enthusiastic tour guide and a rather unhappy gardener trying to make it through each day.

Nesbitt says returning to the Antrim coast is “an absolute treat” because his mother grew up there and he spent much of his childhood in the area.

He says the scripts have a “uniquely Northern Irish sense of humour” and is looking forward to working with the local cast.

Filming is now taking place in County Antrim.

Hopley Hall will come to BBC One, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.