James Corden and Ruth Jones are officially reuniting on screen after the end of Gavin & Stacey, but this time their relationship will look very different.

The pair will play brother and sister in a new eight-part Apple TV series called The Choir.

Corden will star as Ben, while Jones plays his older sister Lisa.

The siblings haven’t seen each other for several years after Ben moved abroad, leaving Lisa behind in the small English town where they grew up.

When circumstances force Ben to return, he finds himself back in a place he never wanted to call home again and facing a family he has become distant from.

A struggling local choir could unexpectedly help Ben and Lisa begin repairing their relationship.

The cast is packed with familiar faces, including Tom Davis and Jason Watkins, while David Harewood and Susan Brown will also appear.

Hannah Waddingham is set to guest star, alongside James McAvoy, with Jim Broadbent also making a guest appearance.

The Choir marks another major collaboration for Corden and Jones following Gavin & Stacey, which they created together and starred in as Smithy and Nessa.

The new comedic drama is set to premiere on Apple TV sometime in 2027.