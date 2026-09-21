ITV Is Making A Powerful New Drama About Major UK Medical Scandal

A major new ITV drama has started filming, bringing one of the UK’s most serious public scandals to the screen.

Bad Blood will tell the story of the infected blood scandal and the thousands of people whose lives were changed by contaminated blood products.

BAFTA-winning writer Peter Moffat has developed the drama after working closely with people affected and their families, describing hearing their personal stories as “deeply humbling.”

The full cast includes Iain Glen and Ben Chaplin, alongside Susan Lynch and Luke Treadaway.

Patrick Fabian also stars, with Precious Wura Alabi and Hannah McClean joining the production.

Joe Absolom and Ron Cook will appear, while Peter Sullivan and Cal MacAninch complete the announced cast.

The story will partly centre on four boys attending Treloar’s, where a new treatment initially promises greater freedom in their lives.

As events develop, questions emerge about what happened and the decisions being made around them.

The drama will also explore the long fight by survivors and their families for answers.

ITV drama boss Polly Hill says the team hopes the series will help audiences “fully understand the infected blood scandal.” She added that they want the drama to “do justice to all those affected” and their long campaign.

Peter Moffat said the series is an “active testament to a decades-long fight for justice.”

Filming is now underway, although ITV has yet to announce when Bad Blood will air.