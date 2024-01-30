Gladiators returns as biggest entertainment launch in 7 years

The revival of the iconic show Gladiators has proven to be a phenomenal success, marking the biggest launch for a new Entertainment series in the UK in the past seven years.

The initial episode, showcasing a new generation of Gladiators battling against valiant contenders, attracted a staggering 8.7 million viewers within the first seven days across BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

On its launch night, the show drew an average audience of 6.0 million, making it the most significant Entertainment debut since Let It Shine in 2017, based on BDS overnight data.

This resurgence of interest in Gladiators is particularly notable among younger viewers. Data from BARB 4-Screen for the first seven days reveals that 1.1 million individuals aged 16-34 tuned in to the first episode.

The series is not just a hit on television but also online. It is experiencing remarkable success on BBC iPlayer, where 3.3 million people watched the opening episode, one of the highest Entertainment Video On Demand (VOD) audiences to date.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “The return of Gladiators has taken the nation by storm with viewing figures showing that Saturday nights in are back on BBC One for all the family.

“The hugely popular presenting duo of Bradley and Barney combined with the timeless excitement of seeing the Gladiators and contenders in action means the series continues to captivate audiences across the UK.”

For fans eager to catch up or continue following the series, all episodes of Gladiators are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

The next new episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, 3 February at 710 pm on BBC One, following the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Scotland.

