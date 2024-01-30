Abtaha Maqsood reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story for World Hijab Day

Abtaha Maqsood, renowned as the first woman to wear a hijab in The Hundred, is set to make a return appearance on CBeebies this February to read a Bedtime Story.

The Scotland cricketer, known for her trailblazing role in cricket, has co-designed custom hijabs for Birmingham Phoenix, the team she represents in The Hundred.

The Bedtime Story segment, filmed at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, features Abtaha reading Under My Hijab by Hena Khan, with illustrations by Aaliya Jaleel.

The book is a heartfelt tale seen through the eyes of a young girl, observing the different ways the women in her life wear their hijabs.

This special reading is scheduled to air at 6:50PM on CBeebies and the BBC iPlayer, in observance of World Hijab Day on Thursday, 1 February.

Abtaha said: “I really loved reading Under My Hijab on CBeebies Bedtime Stories. I hope it helps open up conversations and gives families a better understanding and appreciation of the hijab.

“Wearing a hijab while playing cricket is not just about expressing my religious identity but it’s also a symbol of inclusion and empowerment for girls in sports.

“Sport should be a space where every woman and girl feels not only accepted but also celebrated for who she is. By embracing our authentic selves on the pitch, we send a powerful message that cricket is a sport for everyone.”

This appearance marks the second time Abtaha has been featured on the popular CBeebies Bedtime Story, following her first appearance last July.

