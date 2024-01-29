Gary Barlow 'to host new travel show on ITV'

Gary Barlow, the renowned Take That frontman, is set to embark on a new journey as the host of a brand-new travel show on ITV.

The upcoming venture is scheduled to begin filming in March, neatly fitting into his busy schedule just before Take That’s extensive tour in April.

According to inside sources, Gary is not going alone; he plans to bring along some celebrity friends to explore some of the most stunning locations around the world.

An insider shared with The Sun: “Gary is fronting a new travelogue on ITV which will air later this autumn.

“He is very well travelled but loves to explore new places so when he was approached with the idea he jumped at the chance.”

The show promises to take viewers on a European adventure with Gary and his famous companions.

“As well as looking at culture and food, music will play a part in the show and Gary hopes to bring something really new and exciting to the table,” the source added.

This filming schedule is set to commence in March, just before Gary rejoins Take That for their This Life tour. The tour, featuring band members Mark Owen and Howard Donald, kicks off on April 13 in Sheffield.

Last year saw the group perform in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

