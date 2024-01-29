Next Pointless guest hosts confirmed

BBC One’s popular daytime quiz show, Pointless, is set to welcome a new array of celebrity guest hosts alongside the show’s mainstay, Alexander Armstrong.

The upcoming series boasts an impressive line-up of familiar faces from British television.

Co-hosts of Pointless

Mel Giedroyc, Liza Tarbuck, Chris Ramsey, Gok Wan, Anita Rani, Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Phil Wang, Hugh Dennis, Ellie Taylor, Rob Rinder, and Desiree Burch are among the celebrities slated to join Armstrong in the new series.

They will guest host the weekday series with applications to take part from members of the public.

Alexander Armstrong expressed his excitement about the new series, saying: “I can’t wait to get my teeth into a new run of Pointless with all these brilliant people. I’m so enjoying glancing over to the desk to find so many fabulous faces looking back and furnishing me, and our lovely viewers, with facts.”

Mel Giedroyc considers it a privilege to sit behind the “iconic” Pointless desk, while Liza Tarbuck looks forward to amusing her parents and working with Armstrong.

Chris Ramsey humorously likens himself to a “game show Neo,” knowing all the answers in advance.

Gok Wan, who previously appeared on the show as a contestant, sees this as a chance for redemption. Anita Rani, a regular viewer of the show, is thrilled to be part of the studio action.

Gabby Logan is eager to join Alexander and learn new things, and Josh Widdicombe jests about his temporary role as Richard Osman and a potential foray into murder mystery writing.

Phil Wang, boasting two Pointless trophies, is excited to dominate from behind the desk. Hugh Dennis has been practicing his co-hosting skills, while Ellie Taylor is looking forward to discovering the behind-the-scenes workings of the show.

Rob Rinder relishes the opportunity to be the “gatekeeper to all the obscure trivia,” and Desiree Burch humorously refers to her participation as a chance at “failing upwards and onwards.

Fans of the show can catch the new series on weekdays at 5:15PM on BBC One, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.

