Harry Clark talks The Traitors win and 'romance' with Mollie

Harry Clark, the youngest ever Traitor on the popular show The Traitors, joined Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark on This Morning following his big win on Friday night.

He shared insights into his gameplay and addressed the romance rumours with fellow contestant Mollie.

Describing his initial thoughts on being a Traitor, Harry said: “Yes, 100%… I’ve always said I am a Jekyll and Hyde sort of person. Monday to Friday, do the job and get the work done and as soon as it comes to the weekend, I have no control over my actions.

“I am just Harry. So when I was in there, I had to be trustworthy and faithful all the time. I wanted to see if I could pull it off.”

He also reflected on his nervousness during the selection process with Claudia Winkleman, saying: “I actually wanted to be a traitor so bad but Claudia Winkleman sort of made me nervous.

“When we had the interview, I don’t even remember what I said. I thought ‘I’ve messed this up, she’s never going to choose me’.”

Discussing the difficulty of lying to his teammates, Harry admitted: “It was the hardest thing because believe it or not I have the worst poker face in the world. So my family always knows when I am lying.”

He added, “In there, I don’t know what happened but a switch flicked and I was like I’m here for my family and I’m here to try and win the money and that was my motivation.”

On the topic of his relationship with Mollie, Harry clarified: “I wanted to mention Mollie obviously as well because of our connection, and to put it out there for all the rumours, there is no romance involved.

“I’ve got an amazing girlfriend who I love dearly. She has an amazing boyfriend who I have met, hes a legend. So I feel a bit sorry for them as we are just two young people who built a genuine connection.”

He further shared their post-show interaction, “We were really close friends and that showed our bond as when it finished, she was still worried about me and she didn’t want me to feel like she hated me.

“She is amazing to know, she wanted to see me and I was a bit worried going in thinking, ‘She is going to be behind the door and she’s going to put me out of my misery’, but she just gave me a massive hug and said ‘I love and hate you at the same time’.”

Talking about his strategy, Harry discussed his approach to voting off fellow Traitors. He said: “Each time I voted for one, I was also stressing thinking they were going to be like, ‘I’m bringing him down with me’ but they never did and that’s a credit to them as people as well.”

Regarding the final decision-making, Harry explained: “Jaz was such an amazing person and the hardest thing about the game is that you have to trust someone.

“If you have a theory and you need support and you need backing, if people don’t trust you and they are confused a bit by you and are a bit suspect, they won’t believe anything you say either.”

Finally, Harry joked about his winnings,: “Shall we just all run off and go and get a pornstar martini” and expressed his gratitude towards Mollie, promising to figure out a way to repay her.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10 am on ITV1 & ITVX.