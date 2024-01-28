22 Kids & Counting (Series 4, Episode 5)

In a pivotal episode, Jake and Chloe grapple with their relationship issues as they get ready for their daughter Mila’s first birthday celebration at Radford HQ.

Jake’s lack of contribution as a father and partner reaches a breaking point for Chloe, leading her to make a dramatic decision. Overwhelmed, Chloe arrives at her parents’ home in the dead of night with Mila, contemplating her future as a single mother.

Her parents, Noel and Sue, are ready to provide support and guidance during this challenging time.

Meanwhile, Katie is keen to welcome her long-term boyfriend Connor into the already crowded household.

Noel, seeking to test Connor’s potential as a house member, assigns him various tasks, starting with tackling the exceptionally smelly bins.

On another front, the teenage boys’ lax approach to cleanliness causes frustration for Sue.

Amidst these family dynamics, Jake makes a desperate attempt to win Chloe back with a fiery homemade chilli and a luxurious spa day.

22 Kids & Counting airs on Channel 5 on Sunday, 28 January 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the fifth from the show’s fourth series.

