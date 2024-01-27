Meet the contestants for episode 4 of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is all set for its fourth episode on Saturday, 27th January, at 8:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX, featuring contestants with unique strategies and dreams.

Zanesh and Melike

Engaged couple Zanesh and Melike, aged 29 and 30 respectively and hailing from London, are digital marketer and media researcher. They joined the show for its novel concept.

Zanesh commented, “You don’t actually have to know the answer, you just have to think quite logically about it,” adding that it seemed like a fun experience. Melike echoed this sentiment, finding the show’s focus on logic and understanding risk exciting.

Their strategy involves finding “a good balance between risky and cautious,” with a focus on teamwork. Their aim for the winnings? To fund their Indian-Turkish fusion wedding in May.

Mark and David

Mark, a 40-year-old business owner, and his father David, a 67-year-old retired policeman from Birmingham, bring a familial dynamic to the game. Mark enjoys “little adventures,” and David likes the challenge of quiz shows and the potential for a substantial reward.

Their strategy is built on mutual trust; Mark says, “We trust each other, I think if we think one of us has got the answer, we trust each other.” David adds, “There’s no judgement if we get it wrong.” As for their winnings, Mark dreams of moving to Brighton, while David would use it for travel with his wife, considering various modes like a car or a campervan.

With their unique perspectives and aspirations, Zanesh and Melike, and Mark and David, are sure to add excitement to the upcoming episode of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win continues Saturday 27th January, 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX

