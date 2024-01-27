Could Benidorm be returning to TV?

Fans of the popular ITV comedy series Benidorm are buzzing with excitement following a cryptic hint from actress Sherrie Hewson about the show’s potential return.

The series, which was cancelled six years ago, may be poised for a comeback, igniting a flurry of speculation among its devoted audience.

Sherrie, known for her role as Joyce Temple-Savage, the manager of Solana Resort in the show, sparked rumours when responding to a fan’s query on social media.

The fan asked, “Will there be another series of Benidorm, Joyce?” to which Sherrie replied, “Never say never,” accompanied by two heart emojis.

This hint has led fans to eagerly share their thoughts and hopes online.

One fan expressed excitement, noting, “Ooo exciting. I know Derren is writing again!!!!. What a joy a s11 would be.”

Another simply stated, “God let it be true..”

Benidorm, which focuses on the escapades of British tourists at the Solana Resort, has been a hit since its debut.

Further fuelling the comeback rumours, Derren Litten, the creator of Benidorm, hinted at a return to television and theatre writing a few months ago.

After a stint as a radio DJ, Derren released a statement saying, “It’s been a difficult decision but I’ve decided to return back to writing for both television and theatre.”

The most recent series aired on ITV in 2018.

At the time of the final episode, Derren said: “I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it.

“It’s difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching!”

He went on to pen new comedy Scarborough for BBC One – but the show was axed after one series.

