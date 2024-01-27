Here’s a full recap of the latest instalment of The Masked Singer UK with all the performances and reveal.

The fifth series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 each Saturday.

Over 8 episodes a brand new line up of twelve famous faces will be performing all while keeping their identities secret with extraordinary costumes.

Presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan, TV personality Jonathan Ross and singer Rita Ora make up 2024’s line up of celebrity sleuths trying to work out who is behind the mask each episode.

This week Ellie Goulding joined the panel as a guest judge as each of the remaining masked performers sang a song which acted as a clue to their identity. At the end of the episode, another took off their mask.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below…

Eiffel Tower

First to sing this weekend was Eiffel Tower who performed Miley Cryus’ megahit Flowers.

Dippy Egg

Second to sing this week was Dippy Egg, performing I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by the Proclaimers.

Cricket

Next on stage was Cricket who performed How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris.

Owl

We then heard more from Owl who sang Happy Talk By Captain Sensible in their latest performance.

Piranha

Up next into the spotlight was LOL, who performed How Am I Supposed to Live Without You by Michael Bolton.

Big Foot

Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) by Artful Dodger and Craig David was the choice of song for Big Foot this weekend.

Air Fryer

Air Fryer surprised the panel this week by yodelling Lonely Goatherd from the Sound Of Music.

Maypole

Closing the episode was Maypole, performing Sweet Melody by Little Mix.

Owl is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Eiffel Tower and Owl in the bottom three with Owl becoming the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing TV host Lorraine Kelly.

Series 5 of The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 on Saturday nights.