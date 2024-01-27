Record viewing figures for The Traitors final

A record high audience of 5.5 million viewers tuned in to the final of The Traitors UK last night.

The final of the second series was the most watched episode in the show’s history, breaking its previous record set last week and up 2.2 million on the last series.

A peak audience of 6.9 million watched as the winner was revealed in a tense showdown.

Over on BBC Two, spin-off and reunion special Uncloaked was watched by 3 million viewers.

Spoilers from The Traitors final follow

In an electrifying finale of The Traitors, Harry emerged as the victor, claiming the entire prize fund of £95,150.

The final saw him pitted against Faithful Mollie, ultimately outmanoeuvring her to secure the win.

The episode began with the remaining five contestants, including Faithfuls Evie, Jaz, Mollie, and Traitor Andrew, undertaking their last challenge.

They were tasked with raising flags across a remote island and on a boat within 60 minutes, a challenge they completed just in time, boosting the prize fund by £20,000.

Back at the round table, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, tensions ran high as the group voted to banish one of their own. Evie was the first to be voted off, followed by Andrew, whose eviction revealed his role as a Traitor.

In the decisive vote, Jaz and Harry targeted each other, leaving Mollie with the deciding vote. Mollie chose to vote off Jaz, who was revealed as a Faithful, resulting in Harry being the last Traitor standing and the winner of the game.

Fans of the show can look forward to the next series, with series 3 already confirmed. Applications for The Traitors UK are open online.