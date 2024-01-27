Fans suspect they’ve figured out the identity of Dippy Egg on this year’s Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer UK returns in 2024, showcasing a new array of celebrities in disguise.

This season promises to amaze with outstanding musical performances by the celebrities, who remain anonymous behind elaborate masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett is back as the host, joined by the renowned panel of detectives – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan – who all return to partake in the fun of guessing who’s behind the masks.

Dippy Egg, one of this year’s mysterious contestants, has sparked speculation among viewers, with many believing it’s soap star and Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher under the mask.

Dippy Egg

One wrote on X: “Dippy egg Kelvin Fletcher? He is a farmer! Did charity football too! & was on strictly! ”

Another agreed: “Some of the clues for dippy egg has me leaning towards Kelvin Fletcher”

A third shared: “A dippy egg, after that strictly clue it’s definitely Kelvin Fletcher !!! ”

However, opinions vary, with other popular guesses including Ade Edmondson and Matt Baker.

Dippy Egg made an impression in the first episode with a rendition of Daydream Believer by The Monkees.

The character offered a puzzling hint: “I have just performed therefore I am frazzled but it’s not the first time that I have done dazzled.”

In their video teaser, they were shown singing into an unplugged microphone on a farm, surrounded by toy animals.

Last week, Dippy Egg performed There’s No Business Like Show Business by Irving Berlin.

The Masked Singer, famous for its unique and captivating concept, features 12 well-known celebrities competing anonymously in extravagant outfits, keeping their identities a secret. The celebrity panel analyses every detail to solve the most enigmatic puzzle on television.

New masked singers for the 2024 series include Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, and Bigfoot.

Don’t miss the fifth season of The Masked Singer UK, continuing on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.