Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer UK 'REVEALED' by fans

The Masked Singer UK has once again seized the nation’s interest with its new series.

This year’s array of masked celebrities has sparked much discussion, especially about one participant – Air Fryer.

In this distinctive musical show, celebrities compete in a singing contest, their identities hidden under elaborate costumes and masks. A standout contestant this year is a giant kitchen appliance, featuring a light-up face.

Following a single performance, fans are already guessing who might be behind the mask, with many suspecting it’s Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman.

Air Fryer’s performances so have included Kings & Queens by Ava Max and The Final Countdown.

The clues, including a pair of scissors, might hint at Keala’s role as Lettie Lutz, the bearded lady in the musical film. Other hints in the first episode pointed to baking, possibly alluding to Keala’s appearance in Waitress The Musical.

Air Fryer

On social media, one fan stated: “AIR FRYER IS KEALA SETTLE #MaskedSingerUK”

Another commented: “Air Fryer has to be Keala Settle. I can link so many clues to her. #MaskedSingerUK #maskedsinger”

However some other names in the frame have included Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and even TV presenter Alison Hammond.

The accuracy of these guesses is yet to be confirmed with Air Fryer yet to be officially unmasked.

Joel Dommett returns as the host of this year’s show, which continues tonight at 7PM on ITV1.

The celebrity detective panel, featuring Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, are once again trying to unravel the clues and determine the true identities of the contestants.

The Masked Singer UK is a bizarre yet captivating show where 12 famous celebrities compete anonymously. Their identities are tightly concealed, challenging both the panel and viewers to deduce who is behind each mask.

Joining Air Fryer in this year’s lineup are Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot.

They all aim to join the ranks of past Masked Singer winners like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Tune in for the thrill and join the guessing game as The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season continues every Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.