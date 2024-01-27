Viewers think they’ve worked out the clues to Eiffel Tower’s identity on The Masked Singer UK this year.

The Masked Singer UK is back, captivating audiences with its unique mix of mystery and melody. Joel Dommett heads the show, with celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan resuming their quest to unravel the musical enigmas.

Eiffel Tower is among the intriguing characters this season, performing ABBA’s Voulez-Vous in the opener. They left the panel guessing with a clue hinting at a French connection and possibly a link to Monty Python.

Post-episode, some viewers suspect Hannah Waddingham was behind the mask. Hosting Eurovision previously, Hannah showcased her fluency in French. She also has a connection to Monty Python, having starred in the Spamalot musical in the West End.

However others have another name in mind, suggesting singer Anastasia.

One wrote on X: “Anastasia for Eiffel Tower?”

Another agreed: “I think eiffel tower sounds like Anastasia.”

And a third wrote: “I reckon Eiffel Tower could be Anastasia.”

For now, with Eiffel Tower’s mask staying on, the wait for the revelation continues.

This season’s lineup includes a varied bunch – Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Ceasar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot. Kitty, in particular, has sparked viewer curiosity.

With 12 celebrities performing in disguise, the show promises to be a thrilling journey. Previous champions include Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson). Who will join them in the show’s hall of fame in season five?

Tune in to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday nights for more of The Masked Singer UK.