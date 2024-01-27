Owl on The Masked Singer is famous TV presenter, say fans

The Masked Singer UK has once again seized the nation’s attention, with fans convinced they know the identity of this year’s Owl.

The latest series, known for its iconic chant of ‘take it off!’, features a new group of celebrities hidden in elaborate costumes, competing to give the most unforgettable music performances.

As always, their identities are a well-kept secret, concealed under impressive masks and outfits.

Joel Dommett returns as the show’s engaging host. He is joined by the experienced panel of detectives – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, all set to dive into a new round of guesswork.

This year features Owl, whom many viewers believe is TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Owl & Joel Dommett

One fan remarked on Twitter, “idk any of the clues but Owl’s voice is 110% Lorraine Kelly #MaskedSingerUK.”

Another, with experience in daytime TV, confidently stated, “that owl is Lorraine Kelly!”

A third viewer added, “Owl IS Lorraine kelly.”

And a fourth concluded, “Most people on Twitter think owl is Lorraine Kelly, you could hear the Scottish accent when she spoke.”

However other names speculated include TV presenter Alex Scott, with apparent clues pointing to Arsenal Football Club.

In their debut performance, Owl sang Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue and hinted, “I’ve been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of that parody.”

Last week Owl performed Don’t Stop Movin’ by S Club 7.

The Masked Singer is celebrated for its surreal mix of mystery and music, with 12 high-profile celebrities competing in disguise, their true identities a closely guarded secret.

As each performer takes to the stage, the panel of superstar detectives works to decode clues and reveal one of TV’s best-kept secrets.

The 2024 line-up includes Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot, all hoping to join past winners like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Don’t miss the drama and excitement of The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season, airing Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.