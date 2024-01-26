Katherine Ryan's new TV show Parental Guidance comes to W Channel

Comedian Katherine Ryan stars in a new TV show Parental Guidance for the W channel, starting Monday 5 February at 9PM.

In this four-episode series from producers Expectation, Katherine will delve into various extreme parenting techniques, assessing their potential benefits for her own family life.

This exploration will include methods such as potty training at eight months and co-sleeping, offering a comparison to Katherine’s own parenting approaches which some might already deem extreme.

Katherine Ryan said: “Since filming Backstage with Katherine Ryan, I’ve been hoping to work with Expectation on another unique ‘all access’ project.

“Parental Guidance gives plenty of food for thought while putting comedy front and centre. We are thrilled to bring this provocative new show to UKTV.”

The series promises a never-seen-before look at unconventional parenting techniques and “alternative” lifestyles, giving viewers special access to Katherine’s family life as she balances parenthood with her glamorous and intense career as a top comedian.

Katherine’s trademark unfiltered comedic honesty will be at the forefront as she explores universal issues faced by children today, revealing the different parenting styles she and her husband Bobby have adopted.

UKTV’s Kirsty Hanson said: “This feels like the real Motherland, but with privileged access and genuine revelation seen through the searingly honest comedic lens of Katherine Ryan. I am thrilled to be working with Expectation on a series unlike anything Katherine has done before.”

Ben Wicks of Expectation added: “We are elated to be making this exciting and brilliantly unique new series with Katherine. It will be proof, if ever it were needed, that she has the sharpest and most enquiring comedic mind around today. It will be part-investigation, part-peek-behind the scenes, yet wholly hilarious.”

Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance joins W’s growing slate of celebrity-led UKTV Originals, including the Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, and the return of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

